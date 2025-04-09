The expat challenge – cultural diferences or mental patterns?

Partner Content

You came to Romania for a reason — a new role, a bigger challenge, a fresh start. You’ve adapted to the logistics, found your rhythm, maybe even started enjoying the balance between work and life here. But beneath the surface, there’s something you didn’t quite plan for: the invisible pressure of performing in a different environment — day in, day out.

Even high-performing expats face this challenge:

The mental load of always being "on" – navigating cultural differences, language switches, hybrid teams, corporate expectations

Decision fatigue – when you're the one people rely on, and showing uncertainty doesn't feel like an option, this takes a toll

The quiet stress behind success – everything looks fine on the outside, but your mind is in overdrive most of the time

Overthinking, inner criticism, or self-doubt – you're doing great, but it never feels quite enough and at some level, you can't quite enjoy it fully here

So... is the challenge stemming from cultural issues – or is it more of a mind thing?

According to Positive Intelligence, the answer is: mind patterns. And that’s great news - because we can train the mind (and as you’ll find out, you’ve been training your mind anyway, except maybe not in the way you’d have wanted).

Train your mind like a pro

Positive Intelligence is a science-based mental fitness program developed by Stanford lecturer Shirzad Chamine. It’s used by leaders, founders, and professionals around the world to boost resilience, emotional clarity, and inner leadership.

Psychologist Corina Chirileasa recommends this program, after having been trained into and used different mind training modalities from different approaches.

“I highly recommend the unique combination this program offers — the essence of mindfulness, cognitive work, inner parts work, behavioral tools, and coaching — all integrated into a brilliantly designed, easy-to-use app.

I’ve evaluated the entire program through the lens of a psychologist and filtered it through my experience with various personal development approaches. PQ brings some truly powerful tools in a simple, gradual, and highly accessible way.”

In 7 weeks, the program helps you:

Identify your inner saboteurs — those mental patterns that generate stress, pressure, or negative self-talk (like the Judge, the Controller, or the Hyper-Achiever, just to name a few)

— those mental patterns that generate stress, pressure, or negative self-talk (like the Judge, the Controller, or the Hyper-Achiever, just to name a few) Activate your Sage — the calm, clear, creative part of you that handles challenges without being drained by them

— the calm, clear, creative part of you that handles challenges without being drained by them Practice short daily techniques that take only 15 minutes, using an easy-to-use, very user friendly mobile app

that take only 15 minutes, using an easy-to-use, very user friendly mobile app Join a small coaching group (in English), guided by Romanian psychologist and burnout expert Corina Chirileasa, who has experience in working with foreigners in Romania.

This isn’t about therapy or “staying positive” / toxic positivity. It’s about building real, practical inner skills you can apply at work, in tough meetings, in family life — and in the space between.

Why it works – especially for expats in leadership roles

When you're living and leading abroad, your mental system is under constant pressure — processing more, adapting more, proving more. The stress perception is higher just because the adaptation requirements are bigger, as you’re working in a different culture and navigating new ways.

Positive Intelligence helps you stay grounded and mentally agile under it all, so you can perform without burning out, and connect without losing yourself.

It’s like going to the gym, but for your brain. And once you build and train the muscle, it stays with you.

The program at a glance:

Duration: 7 weeks

Language: English

Format: Online (global app with daily and weekly content + live weekly coaching on Zoom, in English, in a small group – max 5 people)

Coach: Corina Chirileasa – psychologist & burnout recovery specialist, NLP trainer & coach

Next cohort: starting in April 2025

If you’re an expat working in Romania and your mind could use more calm, clarity, and resilience - this might be the smartest investment you make this year.

Join the program now → Positive Intelligence PQ Program - English Pod

If you need more info you want a group offer for your family or your company, please reach out to corina@renascut.ro.

---

