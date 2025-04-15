Tech

Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model

15 April 2025

Romanian IT services provider Life in Codes has expanded its European footprint by opening a new office in Brussels while shifting from a freelance-based staffing model to employing in-house specialists. The company reported a turnover of EUR 7 million for 2024, with EUR 1.2 million generated from operations in Romania, according to a company announcement.

The firm's growth last year was primarily attributed to the migration of clients from Estonia to Romanian operations, alongside increasing demand for scalable digital solutions aimed at enhancing team collaboration and operational efficiency. 

Life in Codes is a certified partner of Atlassian and focuses on implementing and configuring technology platforms that support enterprise productivity.

The decision to establish a presence in the European capital aligns with the company's strategy to strengthen ties with both public and private sector institutions across the continent. 

"The location in Brussels gives us direct access to the European Commission and other leading institutions, facilitating collaboration in a competitive environment," the company stated. 

The move is intended to enhance proximity to strategic clients and unlock new partnership opportunities.

In parallel with geographic expansion, Life in Codes has undergone a significant internal transformation, abandoning its prior model of exclusively working with freelancers. The company has invested in a permanent team structure, employing dedicated professionals in customer success, strategic partnerships, and organisational development.

The transition marks a strategic shift towards long-term operational stability and the cultivation of in-house expertise, positioning the firm to better support its European client base in a dynamic technology services market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Tech

