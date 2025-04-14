News from Companies

SmartBill, the Romanian company renowned for its invoicing software solutions and a key player in this field, has appointed Alexandru Leca as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a period of financial success and rapid expansion. The business, founded in 2007 by Ioana Hasan, Radu Hasan, and Mircea Căpățână, reached a turnover of approximately EUR 15 mln in 2024.

With over 10 years of experience alongside the team and the product, and a complex professional background in accounting, financial management, project, and product development, Alexandru Leca (pictured) takes on the CEO role in what the company describes as a new phase of sustainable growth.

“I started with a background in accounting and crossed paths with SmartBill from the very beginning, working with the founders on the first version. Since then, I’ve been directly involved in the product’s development and in deeply understanding Romanian entrepreneurs' needs. For me, this appointment is a major responsibility, but also a privilege. I now lead a company that has all the tools to take financial digitalization to the next level,” said Alexandru Leca, CEO of SmartBill.

SmartBill’s Strategy for 2025

The company’s strategy for 2025 focuses on consolidating its leading position in the local market amid a constantly changing economic and legislative context. SmartBill aims to remain a trusted partner for Romanian entrepreneurs, while maintaining the healthy organizational culture that has supported its development in recent years.

The company plans to integrate new technologies to further simplify entrepreneurs’ interactions with financial processes, continuing its commitment to being part of Romanian entrepreneurs’ teams.

Strong Growth: Revenue Up by Over 70%

Under the Visma Group umbrella, the company saw over 70% revenue growth, reaching around EUR 15 mln in 2024.

This growth was driven by an expanding client base, which exceeded 150,000 by the end of last year. Currently, 160,000 entrepreneurs use SmartBill as their main financial operations tool.

In total, over 72 million invoices were issued through SmartBill in 2024, with a total value of nearly EUR 43 bln (RON 212 bln). The number of invoices increased by nearly 20% compared to 2023.

Full Integration with the e-Factura System – A Key Strategic Project

One of SmartBill’s most important strategic projects over the past two years has been the full integration with Romania’s national e-Factura system. SmartBill began preparations in 2022 and has now achieved a 99.9% success rate in validating documents issued through the platform.

“Our goal was to make e-Factura an invisible process for entrepreneurs—to take on its complexity ourselves, so that our clients can focus on growing their businesses. The work behind the scenes was enormous, but the results are reflected in the level of trust we’ve earned,” added Alexandru Leca.

How SmartBill Reached Over 160,000 Active Clients

SmartBill has supported the transition of entrepreneurs and accountants through webinars, articles, technical support, and dedicated features, becoming one of the most active players in the digital ecosystem of the new economy.

The company behind SmartBill was founded in 2006 by Ioana Hasan, Radu Hasan, and Mircea Căpățână. In 2007, they launched the first version of the program—dedicated to invoicing—which within a year was named the best invoicing software in Romania by conta.ro.

In 2009, they exceeded Eur 100,000 in turnover, and by 2010, the software evolved from an invoicing tool to one that included inventory management. Four years later, SmartBill moved to the cloud, a move that forms the basis of today’s application. The following year, the company’s revenue doubled to EUR 600,000.

In 2017, the company launched SmartBill Conta, the first cloud accounting application in Romania. That same year, it became the most voted project in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s “Made in Romania” competition. A year later, it launched the production module, recipe builder, and import tools for bank statements and courier reports, reaching over €500 million invoiced monthly through SmartBill.

Starting in 2020, the company entered a new development phase after the Visma Group acquired over 50% of SmartBill and joined the existing shareholders. In 2024, Visma acquired the remaining shares from Catalyst, the investor who led a EUR 1.1 mln funding round in 2016.

From Catalyst’s initial investment to the recent sale of its remaining shares to Visma, SmartBill has grown more than tenfold, with annual revenue increases ranging from 30% to 60%.

