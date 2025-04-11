Designing success: Elena Oancea’s vision for Goldbach Group growth

Business Views

Elena Oancea is the Co-CEO of Goldbach Group, a Romanian holding comprising 8 companies operating in sectors such as the development of retail parks, property management, civil and industrial construction, real estate development, architecture and urban planning, interior design, renewable energy, consultancy for projects financed by European funds.

Driven by a clear vision of strategic innovation and sustainable expansion, Elena Oancea is leveraging her extensive entrepreneurial background to establish a cohesive approach across the group's diverse sectors, setting a foundation for long-term growth.

Oancea’s future-focused vision places significant emphasis on consolidation and growth. Key initiatives include the nationwide development of retail parks under the K2 brand, specifically targeting underserved communities. "Our strategy is clear: stay close to local communities, think long-term, and grow sustainably," she notes, highlighting her commitment to creating local economic hubs.

International expansion also represents a critical part of her strategic roadmap, particularly through the architectural and interior design division, K2 Design Lab. Oancea aims to double the division's revenue this year through complex international projects and strategic global partnerships, underpinned by participation in prominent events such as Milan Design Week.

Elena and her team integrate sustainability initiatives into the holding’s long-term objectives, with significant impact on the local economies. Oancea envisions Goldbach Group as a strategic partner in fostering sustainable community development and enhancing commercial infrastructure across Romania and beyond.

Read more in the interview below:

You joined Goldbach Group as co-CEO in October 2024, bringing extensive entrepreneurial experience in interior design. What prompted you to make this shift, and how does your previous experience shape your vision for Goldbach Group?

Elena Oancea: After reaching several milestones in my personal development, I gained the confidence I can take on a new business challenge. In my life, making a shift from time to time is a way to reignite my ambition to build impactful projects.

At Goldbach Group I was really drawn by the dynamic cultural organization and their drive to make an impact. As to what I bring with me from the interior design world, I think that one of my strongest assets is the capacity to identify seemingly disconnected elements and put them together to create cohesion and flow. Having this mindset, one of the first measures I implemented as co-CEO is to create and to enhance people to think in a unitary way for all 8 companies in the Goldbach Group, as a fundamental step to achieve the individual goals of each company.

Goldbach Group achieved a remarkable 30% growth in revenue in 2024. What were the key drivers behind this growth, and what are your targets for the following period?

Elena Oancea: 2024 was a strong year across our core business sectors. The dynamic evolution in green energy, real estate, retail and logistics brought us key opportunities to grow in the sector of photovoltaic power stations, civil and industrial construction, urban planning, and architectural design. Further on, we focus on reinforcing our position in these segments while expanding in several high-potential directions. These include the nationwide development of retail parks under the K2 brand, the construction of photovoltaic power stations through Goldbach Energy, and the national and international growth of our interior design division, K2 Design Lab.

This year has already brought important achievements. Recently, we launched Lidl Berceni, the first stage in the development of a complete retail park that also includes a non-food retail gallery, K2 Berceni, located right next to Lidl. The project consists of a 2,400 sqm building on a 10,000 sqm site, marking a major milestone for our company, K2 Retail Properties, as it is the first time we have managed a project from the ready-to-build stage all the way to the construction phase. Projects like this will start to become more frequent for Goldbach, as we continue to expand our portfolio and expertise in retail park development.

K2 Rasnov retail park

The Group has ambitious expansion plans, notably investing EUR 36 million through K2 Retail Properties in developing retail parks across Romania. What is your strategy for differentiating these retail parks in increasingly competitive regional markets?

Elena Oancea: It’s no secret that success often comes down to recognizing the right opportunity and acting on it early on. We identify communities that are underserved from a commercial standpoint, places with clear demand but limited access to modern retail infrastructure, and we step in to fill that gap with purpose-built developments.

What sets our retail parks apart is our commitment to creating more than just shopping destinations. We aim to design spaces that serve as local hubs - functional, accessible, and tailored to the specific needs of each community. Having in-house fully integrated services, from land development to property management, gives us a competitive advantage.

We’re also building these projects on a foundation of strong partnerships, with both national and international companies, also as with local authorities. This collaborative approach allows us to deliver value quickly and consistently, while adapting to the unique character of each region. In an increasingly competitive market, our strategy is clear: stay close to the local communities, think long-term and grow sustainably.

Romania’s small and medium-sized cities are now seeing accelerated urban development. How is Goldbach Group addressing the unique opportunities and challenges in these rapidly changing local markets?

Elena Oancea: Indeed, Romania’s small and medium-sized cities are entering a new phase of growth supported by modern infrastructure, sustainable energy solutions and modern commercial spaces.

Whether it’s through building retail parks that revitalize underused land, implementing urban planning strategies that enhance livability, or investing in renewable energy infrastructure to support sustainable growth, we aim to be strategic and reliable partners in their development journey. We also believe in working closely with local authorities, businesses, and communities to understand correctly the relevance and the impact we could have on a certain area.

K2 Design Lab has established a strong local presence in architecture and interior design. How do you plan to consolidate this position and what notable trends do you see in this sector?

Elena Oancea: In 2024, K2 Design Lab finalized 15 turnkey projects, which speaks to our capability to manage complex projects, from concept to completion, across diverse segments. From residential projects to office buildings and hospitality spaces, we’ve built a strong local presence grounded in quality and attention to detail.

Our goal is to consolidate through design solutions that go beyond aesthetics, projects that create holistic experiences, tailored to how people live, work, and interact with their environment.

Looking around, both at trend reports and in our clients’ demands, I find two trends particularly relevant: the evolution of workspaces into more human-centric, flexible environments, and the growing demand for spaces that prioritize emotional wellbeing alongside functionality. I think these trends signal a deep cultural shift. At K2 Design Lab, we’re excited to continue exploring these directions and to shape spaces that are not only visually impactful, but meaningful and inspiring through functionality, accommodating the need of the present and future.

By the end of this year, our goal is to double K2 Design Lab's revenue through a mix of complex national and international projects. We’re also focused on strengthening our connection to the global design market by building meaningful local partnerships. Participating in major events like Milan Design Week, a landmark gathering that brings together experts and clients, plays a key role in K2 Design Lab to expand internationally.

Elena Oancea, Co-Ceo Goldbach Group, and K2 Design Lab team at Milan Design Week

What new markets are you targeting, and how will you adapt your business model to succeed abroad?

Elena Oancea: We’re targeting dynamic markets, such as Dubai, where we currently work on several key projects to train and develop our team. Generally, we address markets where there’s a growing demand for thoughtful, design-driven solutions particularly in the residential, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

Our strategy is rooted in what sets us apart: a strong creative vision tailored to each client’s unique needs, paired with excellence in execution. We’re not exporting a fixed style - we’re adapting to local cultures while staying true to our core values.

To succeed abroad, we’re also evolving our business model: building strategic local partnerships and creating agile teams that can deliver seamlessly across borders.

As a leader known for transformational change, how do you balance operational efficiency with innovation, especially as the group diversifies into various industries such as real estate, design, and renewable energy?

Elena Oancea: I place trust at the center of my leadership philosophy. At Goldbach Group, trust creates the balance between innovation and operational efficiency. Together with Florentin Avădanei, co-CEO and founder of Goldbach Group, we focus on empowering the leaders of each company within the Group. They receive our full support to implement their vision and lead their teams with autonomy, creativity, and a strong sense of ownership. We encourage them to bring bold ideas to the table within our strategic direction and a disciplined execution framework.

As an entrepreneurial business, we encounter many challenges, but we play to our strengths. We share opportunities with one another and support each other with expertise and resources.

Considering the group's diverse portfolio—including construction, design, and consultancy services—how do you ensure cohesion and strategic alignment among the different business units?

Elena Oancea: As companies within Goldbach Group grow more successful and stable, they become valuable assets and partners for each other’s growth. Today, all eight companies view themselves as a unified team, with complementary competencies that strengthen the group.

To ensure cohesion and strategic alignment, we foster a culture of collaboration and open communication. We share insights and resources across the group, allowing each company to leverage the strengths of the others while pursuing its own goals. By aligning common strategic objectives and encouraging cross-functional cooperation, we create synergies that drive sustainable growth and innovation.

Sustainability is a prominent theme across your businesses. Could you elaborate on the group's sustainability initiatives and how these are integrated into your long-term strategic objectives?

Elena Oancea: Goldbach Group is committed to making a meaningful impact on the sustainable development of Romania across at least three key areas. First, we contribute to local economies by making investments, generating jobs, and increasing local budget contributions. Through its network of retail galleries managed by K2 Retail Properties, Goldbach Group has paid EUR 100,000 in local taxes for its existing locations. With ongoing developments, total contributions are projected to reach approximately EUR 650,000 by 2027. So far, we have created 90 jobs within our retail parks, and we estimate 340 employees by 2027, once all current projects, now in various stages of development, are completed.

Through Goldbach Consulting, one of our companies, we attract non-refundable funds and provide expertise to support local communities in growing sustainably and developing new projects. One of our most recent sustainability initiatives, also led by Goldbach Consulting, involves a training program focused on sustainable development for over 1,200 experts from public institutions at the local, regional, and national levels.

Second, our companies play a significant role in enhancing commercial and logistical infrastructure, particularly in small and medium-sized communities. And third, we’re advancing the green energy transition through the photovoltaic power stations we’re developing.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for Goldbach Group.