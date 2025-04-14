Feasibility study for new Bucharest-South Airport expected at the end of 2026

The feasibility study regarding the Bucharest-South Airport is underway and will most likely be completed by the end of next year, according to Daniel Băluță, the mayor of Bucharest's District 4, quoted by Profit.ro.

He previously indicated that the total execution period could extend up to 8 years.

In the spring of 2024, Daniel Băluță announced that the Bucharest-South Airport, to be built south of the capital city, following a partnership that will bring together local and central authorities, will serve over 11 million passengers and 30,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Bucharest's new international airport is to be built in the immediate vicinity of the town of Adunații Copăceni in Giurgiu county, located 24 kilometers from the center of the capital and 43 kilometers from the border with Bulgaria, according to Profit.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)