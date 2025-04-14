Politics

Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan

14 April 2025

The Electoral Bureau (BEC) in Romania ruled that the reformist party USR can not support other presidential candidate than the one registered initially at the beginning of the campaign, thus preventing the party from backing Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan – as the party decided last week.

The Electoral Bureau recalled that the withdrawal of candidacy could only occur until March 19.

USR's leading body decided to switch support from its president, Elena Lasconi, who was registered as the party's official candidate, and support Dan in turn because the latter was in a better position to make it to the second round.

The BEC stated in a press release that, following a complaint from AUR, it ordered the removal of some USR electoral advertising materials, G4media.ro reported. 

Both USR and Elena Lacsoni (still USR president) decided to take steps in justice: the former to defend its right to have a new presidential candidate (or at least support it) and the latter to sue her party mates who decided to no longer support her in the presidential campaign.

Romania will rerun the presidential elections this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, followed by a runoff on May 18. Eleven candidates have joined the race. Elena Lasconi's name will still appear on the ballot, even if she withdraws her candidacy and no longer campaigns actively until May 4.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

