US Embassy in Romania announces updated visa requirements after suspension decision

The United States Embassy in Bucharest has announced an update to visa requirements for Romanian citizens wishing to travel to the US, following president Donald Trump's decision to suspend Romania's entry into the Visa Waiver Program.

According to the announcement, starting April 7, 2025, all temporary visa applicants must present a printed copy of the confirmation page with the barcode to demonstrate that they used the same DS-160 application form to schedule their interview.

Moreover, before the interview, applicants must verify that they have completed and submitted the online DS-160 form and ensure that the barcode number on the DS-160 confirmation page matches the one used for scheduling the interview.

“If the numbers do not match, applicants who scheduled their interview using an incomplete or incorrect form will not be allowed to proceed with the interview and will be required to reschedule their appointment through USTraveldocs.com/ro/, using the correct DS-160 barcode number. Please note that the consular section cannot modify or update DS-160 barcode numbers on behalf of applicants. Make sure the barcode number is the same to prevent delays and ensure a smooth interview process," the Embassy stated on Wednesday, April 3.

Romania was set to enter the Visa Waiver Program until last week, when the United States temporarily suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization for Romanian citizens for a review. The US Department of Homeland Security announced that the review is aimed at ensuring compliance with the VWP’s security requirements.

Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver Program was supposed to take place after the country met the visa refusal rate criterion for qualification last year. By joining the Visa Waiver Program, Romanian citizens would not have had to attend interviews at the US consulate, making the process significantly less costly and time-consuming.

In addition to the refusal rate criterion, Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program required meeting standards related to travel document security, information exchange, and implementing concrete measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: US Embassy in Romania on Facebook)