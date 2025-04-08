Document classification - Metadata extraction for maximum efficiency

Expert Corner

Managing documents within an organization can become complex, especially when dealing with large volumes of information that must be accurately tracked. In the construction industry, where documents play a crucial role in project success, a digitalized document classification system with automatic metadata extraction can significantly improve efficiency and workflow.

Matricia Solutions has implemented such a process for a major construction company in Romania. Before implementation, the company faced a major challenge: the lack of clear traceability between contract documents, purchase orders, and invoices for each project. Every construction site had its own set of documents, and linking invoices to projects had become chaotic—especially when invoices were received for construction activities that had already been completed.

“The solution was simple but extremely effective. Matricia developed a digitalized system that automated document classification and fully integrated the information flow. By automatically extracting metadata from documents, including details such as contract numbers and deadlines, all documents were correctly classified and linked to specific projects. At the same time, invoices were automatically connected to purchase orders and site activities, eliminating processing errors and saving valuable time.” - Andrei Negulescu, Strategic Digitalisation Officer.

This transformation had a major impact on how teams managed documents and tracked projects. On one hand, all documents became much easier to access and handle. On the other hand, approval processes and payment tracking were significantly accelerated. Another key advantage was that teams gained full visibility over financial workflows, allowing them to quickly identify any discrepancies between documents and construction site activities.

Within just a few months, the digitalized system contributed to a significant reduction in document processing time and improved traceability, enabling teams to make faster and more informed decisions. This had a positive impact on the entire company, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing financial risks.

Implementing a digitalized metadata extraction system is not just an advanced technological solution—it is a way for companies to turn administrative processes into a true competitive advantage.

Matricia Solutions can help any organization adopt such a system and optimize document management, saving time and valuable resources.

*This is expert corner article provided by Matricia Solutions.