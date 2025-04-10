Eltra Logis invests EUR 800,000 in the development of its own software platform - Rapido, and launches a new business line

News from Companies

Eltra Logis, one of the leading players in the niche logistics, transportation, and warehousing market, has developed its own software solution, Rapido, with a strategic investment of EUR 800,000. The company brings a scalable solution dedicated to e-commerce players to the market that increases operational efficiency, reduces costs, and improves customer experience.

Eltra Logis aims to outsource and offer the Rapido software for sale to other customers and collaborators, laying the foundations for a new business line.

“With the launch of Rapido, we aim to strengthen our position in the logistics market and provide a competitive advantage to our partners by automating and digitizing critical supply chain processes. The Rapido Platform is an integrated system designed to optimize and manage logistics and warehousing operations. It includes advanced modules for real-time GPS tracking of vehicles, route optimization, as well as monitoring transport conditions such as temperature in trailers, which is essential for temperature-sensitive goods. Rapido also gives carriers, shippers and customers access to detailed inventory, KPI generation, and effective control over inventory and orders”, stated Elena Jianu, founder of Eltra Logis.

Rapido, developed in-house by Eltra Logis, is a complex software system that integrates essential functionalities for efficient warehouse and transportation management. It includes CRM (Customer Relationship Management) for customer relationship management, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) for enterprise resource management, TMS (Transport Management System) for transport optimization and WMS (Warehouse Management System) for warehouse management.

All these technologies integrated into a single solution allow Eltra Logis to streamline its operations, giving its partners competitive advantages through an integrated flow of information and resources. Both the WMS and TMS play a key role in optimizing logistics processes. The WMS manages stocks and orders in real time, while the TMS organizes transports, optimizing routes and reducing costs. By integrating these systems, each batch of goods processed in the WMS is automatically picked up by the TMS, facilitating the monitoring and organization of transports.

With Rapido, Eltra Logis aims to attract and support customers in the e-commerce sector, including small and medium-sized companies. The Rapido platform offers dedicated solutions for this sector, automating order and stock management processes. This enables e-commerce companies to process orders quickly, minimizing errors and reducing delivery times without making massive investments in their own logistics infrastructure.

“With Rapido, we address the specific needs of e-commerce companies, helping them increase their operational efficiency and expand their business in a scalable and sustainable way. Automating processes allows them to focus on growing their business, while Rapido software takes care of the logistics and supply chain optimization", added Elena Jianu.

Eltra Logis aims to become a software solutions provider for the entire logistics industry. By outsourcing and selling the Rapido platform, the company aims to accelerate the digitization of the sector and at the same time aims to provide companies with the tools they need to optimize their operations and increase efficiency. With Rapido, the company is expanding not only its service portfolio but also its market presence, offering scalable solutions for companies across industries. At the same time, Rapido promises to increase companies' operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer experience. This initiative boosts competitiveness in the local market, encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies and setting new standards for the Romanian logistics industry.

About Eltra Logis

In 2006 the Eltra Logis story came to life. The company started with a single warehouse in Romania, Albota – a logistically excellent location for a geographical area like Romania – and ended up having several warehouses in both Romania and Spain.

With an incredible network of partners across Europe, Eltra Logis has expanded and refined its services to state-of-the-art standards: Cross Dock, Logistics, Warehousing and Handling, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, and High Value Goods.

The company has a very modern fleet and an extensive network of subcontractors and couriers who work under the responsibility and control of Eltra Logis. It currently has a total storage capacity of 10.000 mp.

*This is a Press release.