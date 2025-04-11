Amber Forest achieves the first LEED v4.1 Communities: Plan and Design Platinum Certification in Europe

News from Companies

Amber Forest complete suburb has achieved Platinum certification under LEED v4.1 for Communities: Plan and Design rating system, becoming the first residential project in Europe obtaining this recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system. LEED for Communities goes beyond buildings to plan, develop, manage, measure and improve sustainability at the community scale.

The certification confirms that Amber Forest, developed by Alesonor, the wellbeing community developer with more than 22 years of experience in the Romanian residential sector, has fulfilled all the requirements of LEED v4.1 for Communities: Plan and Design. The LEED certification system is designed to guide buildings, communities and cities in achieving high performance in key areas related to human and environmental health. Alesonor's accomplishment with Amber Forest illustrates its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and innovation in the real estate sector.

"Being the first LEED v4.1 Communities: Plan and Design project in Europe carries with it a significant responsibility and commitment. We recognize that achieving sustainability is a collective mission and we are dedicated to continuously learning, contributing and sharing our knowledge. With this commitment, we aim to create a multiplier effect in the region and foster sustainable and resilient communities, where the exchange of knowledge and experience is encouraged for a better future.", said Leonidas Anastasopoulos, Managing Partner Alesonor.

“Transforming our cities to be more sustainable happens building by building, block by block and community by community. Alesonor understands the value of LEED and through certification is setting goals and deploying strategies that are appropriate for their community and residents.”, said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “Each new LEED certification is one step closer to revolutionizing the places where we live, learn, work and play.”

The 31-ha mixed-use sustainable development, located in Tunari area, 14 km from Piata Victoriei Square, Bucharest features over 700 nZEB smart villas and apartments, a 5.3-ha park and green areas, a sports club in partnership with Pescariu Sports&Spa, educational services in partnership with Verita International School, a commercial area with cafes, restaurants, farmer’s market, supermarket, bakery and shops, co-working hub, outdoor cinema as well as medical services.

In Amber Forest, over 550 green villas and apartments have already been sold out of a total of 690. The project is being developed in phases until 2027. Additionally, starting from December 2024, approximately 200 families enjoy their new homes in Amber Forest. The first green residences in the project have been delivered since the end of 2023.

LEED for Communities provides architects, planners, real estate developers, corporations, and other professionals in the built environment with a powerful framework and guide for sustainable urban planning, design, development and improvement.

Amber Forest's LEED v4.1 for Communities: Plan and Design Platinum certification reflects its dedication to implementing practical and measurable strategies aimed at enhancing sustainability and the overall standard of living for its residents. The project has focused on measuring and tracking outcomes in several key areas, including water savings, energy efficiency, low greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, material resource management, efficient transportation, sustainable site development, biodiversity, low-density development and high quality of life, including education, health, safety, prosperity and equitability.

The certification process has been coordinated by Arch. Tamara Dogariu, LEED AP ND sustainability consultant: „Coordinating the LEED certification process since 2019 has been a journey of continuous learning and collaboration. Amber Forest’s Platinum certification reflects the strength of integrative planning and shared commitment. It shows how ambitious environmental standards can be seamlessly aligned with livability and community wellbeing to create a resilient, future-ready neighborhood.”

About Alesonor, the wellbeing community developer of Amber Gardens and Amber Forest complete suburb

Alesonor is a prominent developer of wellbeing communities like Amber Gardens and Amber Forest. With over 21 years of experience in Romania, Alesonor focuses on environmentally responsible residential projects that integrate design, quality and nature.

Alesonor’s notable residential projects in Bucharest include Clover Residence, Magnolia Residence, Ivy Office Residence, Almond Tree Residence and Amber Gardens. Amber Gardens, the first residential complex in Romania featuring luxury green villas based on bioclimatic design, adheres to the highest energy standards. Alesonor has established itself as a leading developer of residential villas and wellbeing communities in Romania, advocating for green, energy-efficient buildings.

The company’s latest ground-breaking project is Amber Forest, the first complete suburb in Romania.

This 31-hectares mixed-use sustainable development offers a unique living experience. Amber Forest features 690 nZEB smart villas and apartments, high-quality infrastructure, a 5.3-ha park and common green areas, a sports club offering a wide range of sports and leisure facilities in partnership with Pescariu Sports & Spa, top quality educational services in partnership with Verita International School & Kindergarten, a commercial area with cafes, restaurants, farmer’s market, supermarket, bakery and shops, co-working hub, outdoor cinema as well as medical services.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) accelerates and scales transformation of the built environment to minimize climate impacts and enhance the well-being of people, the environment, and communities worldwide. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

