Bucharest’s Odeon Theater to hold concerts for families and children within George Enescu Festival

The Majestic Hall of the Odeon Theater in Bucharest will host concerts for families and children again in August-September as part of the George Enescu International Festival.

The series of concerts dedicated to children will debut on Sunday, August 31, and will continue every Sunday morning until September 21.

The concerts feature carefully crafted content, with a pronounced educational and interactive character, designed to stimulate children’s curiosity about classical music and the instruments of an orchestra, the organizers said. The selected repertoires will introduce the young audience to the universe of great composers, through accessible and imaginative interpretations.

The concert-show direction is signed by Vlad Cristache, one of the most appreciated theater directors of the new generation, and the set design is by Theodor Niculae, adding a touch of fantasy and visual coherence to each event.

On August 31, the Sinfonietta Orchestra, conducted by Mihnea Ignat, will perform The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34 by Benjamin Britten, and Enescu’s Story, with a selection of works from Enescu’s creation, specially chosen for this concert by Cristian Măcelaru, the artistic director of the Enescu Festival.

On September 7, the “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic Orchestra of Ploiești, with conductor Christian Câșleanu and illustrator Grégoire Pont, will present Our Precious Planet, a concert illustrated live with works by Messiaen, Rautavaara, Saariaho, Howard, Meredith, Adams, Britten, Ginastera, and Poulenc.

On September 14, the Brașov Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Molard Soriano, with live illustrations by Grégoire Pont, will perform The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant by Poulenc and Mother Goose by Ravel;

the final concert in the series, which will take place on September 21, will bring to the stage the Preludiu Chamber Choir, led by Andrei Stănculescu, with a choral program built around childhood games, featuring works by Hersant, Ravel, Păutza, Mihaela Vosganian, and other remarkable composers.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the Odeon Theater website as well as at the theater’s ticket office starting Wednesday, April 16.

The George Enescu International Festival is one of the largest classical music events in the world. The 27th edition takes place between August 24 and September 21, 2025, and marks 70 years since the death of the great Romanian composer and musician. This year’s program features over 95 concerts performed by more than 4,000 of the world’s most renowned artists.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)