Sports

Romanian weightlifter Mihaela Cambei claims three gold medals at European Weightlifting Championships

14 April 2025

Romania has won three gold medals at the 2025 European Weightlifting Championships in Chișinău through the efforts of Olympic silver medalist Mihaela Cambei.

Cambei, 22, won the medals in the 49 kg category on Sunday, the first day of the event held in the capital of the Republic of Moldova. She took gold in the snatch with 85 kg, dominated the clean and jerk with 105 kg, and secured the total gold with 190 kg, according to the Romanian Weightlifting Federation’s Facebook page.

In the same category, Cosmina Pană won a bronze medal in the snatch with 76 kg, placed 8th in the clean and jerk with 91 kg, and 5th overall with 167 kg. 

Another weightlifter, Ioana Mădălina Miron, also earned a bronze medal in the 45 kg category in the snatch with 71 kg, placed 4th in the clean and jerk with 86 kg, and also 4th overall with 157 kg. 

Romania is participating in the European Senior Championships in Chișinău with a team of 15 athletes (8 men and 7 women).

Mihaela Cambei was named the top female weightlifter of 2023 by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF).

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Haltere - Romanian Weightlifting Federation on Facebook)

