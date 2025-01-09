The top players in tennis will participate in Transylvania Open WTA 250, a tournament that will take place between February 1 and 9, 2025, at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The list begins with Anastasia Potapova, ranked 35th in the WTA rankings. In 2023, she claimed her second WTA title by winning the Linz tournament, and her highest ranking was 21st in the world, achieved in June 2023.

Many other top players will be included, like Clara Tauson (41st), Kateřina Siniaková (46th), Peyton Stearns (47th), and others.

The competition will also feature Simona Halep. Also on the main draw are other Romanian players like Sorana Cîrstea (ranked 72nd WTA), the highest-ranked Romanian player, who may play her last home tournament in Cluj, and Irina-Camelia Begu (ranked 83rd WTA).

Also present will be Jaqueline Cristian, Gabriela Ruse, Miriam Bulgaru, and Ana Bogdan, last year's finalist.

“We have a total of 10 Romanian players registered for this edition, and most likely, six of them will be on the main draw! Two are directly qualified, and Simona Halep, the most beloved figure in Romanian tennis and a dear friend to us, will receive a wild card from us. We are extremely excited to see her back on the court,” said Patrick Ciorcilă, director of the Transylvania Open WTA 250, cited by News.ro.

The tournament will include 4 wild cards and 2 qualification slots, which will be allocated to Romanian players registered for the tournament but not directly qualified for the main draw or the qualifiers.

The first two days of the tournament (February 1 and 2) are dedicated to qualifiers, with 12 matches on the first day and 6 on the second. The main draw will be announced on Saturday, February 1.

The tournament finals will take place on Sunday, February 9. The doubles final will begin at 2:30 PM, and the singles final will start no earlier than 5:00 PM.

Matches will be played indoors on hard courts, on two tennis courts set up at the venue. In total, 32 players will compete in the singles matches, and 16 teams in doubles, for 250 WTA points and prizes worth USD 275,094.

Tickets can be purchased online at Transylvaniaopen.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: TransylvaniaOpen on Facebook)