Romanian tennis player Simona Halep to participate in Transylvania Open 2025

Former WTA No. 1 Simona Halep has officially confirmed her participation in the Transylvania Open WTA 250, which will take place in February 2025 at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca.

"Hello, everyone! I am thrilled to announce that I will be playing at the Transylvania Open from February 1-9, 2025. I can't wait to see you all again in Cluj-Napoca, at BTarena. It’s going to be magical!" Halep said in a video message.

The announcement offers tennis fans the chance to see Simona Halep in action live in Cluj, something they missed during the tournament’s first edition in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions. Halep reached the final that year, playing against Anett Kontaveit.

In addition to Halep, other top Romanian players, including Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian, and Gabriela Ruse have also confirmed their participation.

“It’s fantastic that Simona Halep will return to the Transylvania Open! With players like Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian, and Gabriela Ruse, we have an impressive lineup that will make the 2025 edition one of the most spectacular sporting events in Romania!” said Patrick Ciorcilă, the director of Transylvania Open.

Early bird tickets for Transylvania Open 2025 went on sale starting Wednesday, October 2, and are available online on the tournament's official website, Tansylvaniaopen.ro. A new feature for this edition is the introduction of Half-Day tickets for evening sessions from Monday to Thursday, starting at 17:00, allowing fans with limited time to enjoy evening matches.

(Photo source: Simona Halep on Facebook)