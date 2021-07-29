Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 10:02
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Romanian athletes win rowing silver in men's pairs

29 July 2021
Romanian athletes Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosă won the silver in the men's pairs rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

They had a time of 6:16.58, after Croatia's Martin and Valent Sinkovic, who claimed gold in a time of 6:15.29. Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won the bronze (6:19.88).


Cozmiuc and Tudosă were world vice-champions in 2018 in Plovdiv and European champions in Poznan, in 2020.

It is the fourth medal for Team Romania at the Tokyo Olympics and the third in rowing.

Romanian athletes Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won the rowing gold medal in women's double sculls on July 28, the same day that Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won silver in the men's rowing four. Fencer Ana Maria Popescu won silver in the women's épée competition.

Romania hadn't won an Olympic medal in this competition since 1988, when Dănuţ Dobre and Dragoş Neagu won the silver in Seoul, Digi24 explained.

(Photo: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
