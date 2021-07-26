Profile picture for user sfodor
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 10:42
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu wins silver in épée

26 July 2021
Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu won the silver medal in the women’s épée fencing competition after losing 11-10 to Sun Yiwen of China.

It is the first medal for Team Romania at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thirty-six-year-old Popescu won 20 medals at European and world championships, a gold medal with the team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Romanian David Popovici qualified in the men’s 200m freestyle final, while swimmer Robert Glință will compete in the men’s 100m backstroke final.

In her turn, gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified in the women’s balance beam final. 

(Photo: Marian Mocanu/ Dreamstime)

