Politics

Romanian president returns amendments strengthening extremism law to Parliament

05 December 2025

President Nicuşor Dan, on December 4, returned to Parliament amendments tightening Romania’s law against extremism, arguing that several provisions are vague and risk enabling abuses, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

The Constitutional Court had previously upheld the amendments after the Presidency challenged them, prompting criticism from organisations within the Jewish community. By sending the bill back instead of promulgating it, the president reopened debate over his political impartiality.

President Dan said the legislation must be drafted with clarity to avoid unintended consequences in an already polarised society. He warned that the revised text could allow punitive measures against individuals with no link to extremist activity.

“Some articles can be interpreted abusively, which could turn people unrelated to extremism into criminals. For example, the new law provides for prison sentences of one to five years for distributing any material containing xenophobic ideas, without distinguishing between extremist propaganda materials and literary works or historical texts. Romania needs both firmness and balance. Both are essential for defending democracy,” he said.

The Parliament adopted the amendments in June at the initiative of Jewish MP Silviu Vexler. The update strengthened existing prohibitions on celebrating fascist leaders or symbols and introduced prison sentences for promoting anti-Semitism and xenophobia on social media platforms.

The president’s decision sends the text back to the legislature for reconsideration, with lawmakers required to reassess the provisions flagged as insufficiently precise.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

