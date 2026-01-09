Events

National Theater in Bucharest hosts guided tours, museum visits for National Culture Day

09 January 2026

I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest (TNB) will host a program of performances, various guided tours, visits to the institution’s museum, and light projections to mark Romania’s National Culture Day on January 15.

From 12:00 to 14:00, the theater will offer free guided tours of the TNB Museum. Access to the exhibition Queen Marie at the Theater is free, based on a ticket available online or at the box office.

From 13:00, 15:00, and 17:00, free guided tours of the TNB are held. The public will be able to see TNB's new halls, workshops, and backstage areas.

Starting at 17:00, light projections will take place on the TNB stage tower, showcasing portraits of prominent personalities of Romanian culture.

Beginning at 19:00, performances of two productions from the current TNB season are scheduled: Moroi şi păpădii (Spirits and Dandelions), directed by Gavril Pătru, and Exile, directed by Alexandra Badea.

(Photo: Gabriela Beres | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

