Bucharest's Cişmigiu Park to host theater performances this summer

Theater festival Bucureştii lui Caragiale (The Bucharest of Caragiale) will take place in the city's Cişmigiu Park between July 18 and September 20.

The open-air theater performances are scheduled to run for ten weekends, on July 18 -19, July 25-26, August 1-2, August 8-9, August 15-16, August 22-23, August 29-30, September 5-6, September 12-13, and September 19-20.

It is the eighth edition of the festival, organized by the Bucharest City Hall through Arcub, one of its cultural centers.

The event aims to support Bucharest theaters, both public and independent, "by offering a platform for their activity as not all of the city's theaters have the infrastructure needed to organza open-air productions."

The program includes performances for children, independent productions, musicals, classic and contemporary performances.

Among the institutions that will participate in the event are Bulandra Theater, Nottara Theater, the Jewish Theater, Mic Theater, the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest UNATC, Excelsior Theater, Ion Creangă Theater, Children's Opera House, Ţăndărică Theater, Constantin Tănase Theater, Creart, Coquette Theater, Arte Dell'Anima Theater, Elisabeta Theater, and Stela Popescu Theater.

Access to the performances is free of charge, based on a prior reservation. Those attending the events need to comply with current sanitary rules. Updates will be posted on Arcub's website.

