Defense

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace begins construction of armored vehicle factory in Romania

12 February 2026

Hanwha Aerospace, the largest South Korean defence manufacturer, has begun construction of a factory with an area of ​​approximately 180,000 square meters for the construction of armoured vehicles in southern Romania at Petrești, Dâmbovița County.

The South Korean company will begin in 2027 the delivery of howitzers and support vehicles under a contract signed with Romania, Economica.net reported. The factory in Dambovita County will serve asa manufacturing and support centre for the entire life cycle of the K9 self-propelled howitzers and K10 ammunition refuelling vehicles, including assembly, integration, testing, and maintenance.

The project supports Romania’s ambition to become a European defence manufacturing hub and contributes to the broader security objectives of NATO and the European Union.

The factory will feature advanced assembly lines, performance testing facilities, and a 1,751-meter-long driving test track. Hanwha Aerospace plans to increase the localisation rate to 80% through the participation of Romanian industries.

In a first phase, H-ACE Europe will support the local production of the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K10 ammunition refuelling vehicle, providing assembly, integration, testing, and life-cycle support capabilities. The objective is to achieve a high level of localisation, up to 80%, by involving Romanian industry.

In July 2024, Hanwha Aerospace signed a contract with Romania’s Ministry of Defence for the delivery of 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 K10 ammunition resupply vehicles. Under the agreement, the company will deliver the vehicles in stages over five years, with the first delivery due in early 2027.

Called Hanwha Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) Europe, the facility represents Hanwha Aerospace’s first production platform in Europe and will be the cornerstone of the long-term strategic partnership with Romania. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Irineu Darau)

Normal

