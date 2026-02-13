Energy

Norway’s Scatec starts construction of 190 MW solar portfolio in Romania under CfD scheme

13 February 2026

Norwegian renewable energy group Scatec ASA has reached financial close for its 190 MW “Dobrun & Sadova” solar portfolio in southern Romania and is set to begin construction, the company said in a press release.

The projects are backed by a 15-year Contract-for-Difference (CfD) signed with Opcom, Romania’s electricity market operator, covering around 70% of the estimated power output. The remaining electricity will be sold on the Romanian wholesale market.

The contract was awarded during Romania’s first CfD auction, financed through the EU Modernisation Fund.

Scatec will hold a 65% equity stake in the projects, while its partner Defic Globe will own the remaining 35%. Defic Globe will provide turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, while Scatec will procure key components corresponding to roughly 35% of total capital expenditure. Scatec will also deliver Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management (AM) services.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

“Reaching financial close and starting construction of our first projects in Romania is an important step and confirms the attractiveness of the Romanian market and the strength of the CfD framework. With long-term revenue visibility and a robust financing structure in place, the projects are well positioned for construction and delivery,” said Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The investment adds to Romania’s expanding renewable energy pipeline, supported by EU funding and new market mechanisms aimed at accelerating the country’s energy transition.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maksym Chub/Dreamstime.com)

