Romania sends defense, foreign ministers to Munich Security Conference

Romania is represented at the Munich Security Conference, which is taking place between February 13 and 15, by a delegation that includes defense minister Radu Miruță, foreign minister Oana Țoiu, and the director general of the National Cyber Security Directorate, Dan Cîmpean, according to an official press release.

The current edition of the Munich Security Conference is guided by five program areas: Defense, Global Order, Human Security, Sustainability, and Technology. These areas reflect the complexity of current security challenges and the need for coordinated responses at the international level.

“On the sidelines of the conference, the minister of national defense will take part in plenary sessions and thematic meetings dedicated to cooperation within NATO and the European Union, as well as in bilateral meetings with counterparts and officials from allied and partner states, to discuss subjects of common interest regarding regional security, the strengthening of deterrence and defense posture on NATO’s Eastern Flank, as well as the continuation of support for partners affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” the Romanian Defense Ministry noted.

During last year’s Munich Security Conference, US vice-president JD Vance criticized Romania's decision to annul its presidential elections in December 2024, saying the top court's ruling was based on "flimsy suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors."

This year, the US is represented by state secretary Marco Rubio, seen as a more rational figure in the Trump administration, along with a large delegation. Rubio noted that he would have the chance to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference.

Before departing for Germany, Rubio also told journalists that “the old world is gone. We live in a new era in geopolitics, and it’s going to require all of us to sort of reexamine what that looks like and what our role is going to be,” according to Radio Free Europe.

The 2026 Munich Security Conference will bring together more than 1,000 delegates, including approximately 50 heads of government and leading diplomats.

(Photo source: Oana Toiu and Radu Miruta on Facebook)