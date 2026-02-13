One dead, another injured after electric car catches fire in Bucharest

Video

A 51-year-old woman died after an electric car caught fire on Friday, February 13, in Bucharest’s District 6. The driver of the car, a 56-year-old man, was reportedly transported with injuries to the Bagdasar Arseni Hospital.

According to initial information, the fire spread to several vehicles.

"Upon the arrival of the first crews, the fire was manifesting violently at the level of one vehicle, also affecting 3 other vehicles in the vicinity. So far, 2 victims have been identified, one of whom is deceased," ISU Bucharest-Ilfov reported, cited by Euronews Romania .

According to the police, a woman was identified inside the electric car from which the fire started.

"Unfortunately, despite rescue efforts, her death was declared. At the same time, another person in the same car managed to self-evacuate and is being medically evaluated on-site, receiving specialized care," the same source added.

Firefighters recommend that drivers call 112 in the case of electric car fires because the procedures for extinguishing such a fire differ from those of a combustion engine car (gasoline, diesel, LPG). If an electric car catches fire, firefighters act "by cooling the burning area, removing combustible materials from the burning area, isolating combustible substances, or reducing the minimum oxygen content."

In July 2024, an electric car was engulfed in flames in Satu Mare, western Romania, after being left charging at an outlet that turned out to be defective. Firefighters said the vehicle was "kept under immersion for 72 hours" because there was a risk of reignition after the fire.

(Photo source: Inruam Photos/Cosmin Enache)