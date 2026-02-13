Romania’s national football team has been placed in Group B4 of the 2026/2027 edition of the Nations League, alongside Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sweden, according to the draw conducted on Thursday evening, February 12, in Brussels.

Romania comes into the competition as the winner of Group C2 in the 2024/25 edition (with Kosovo, Cyprus, and Lithuania), achieving a perfect record of victories, according to the Romanian Football Federation. Kosovo was initially supposed to take Sweden’s place, but one of the conditions of the draw was that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo could not be in the same group, so Sweden was moved into Romania’s group.

Portugal, which has won two editions of the competition (2019, 2025), is in a group with Denmark, Norway, and Wales. Meanwhile, France, the 2021 winner, will face Italy, Belgium, and Turkey.

Spain, the trophy winner in 2023, is in a difficult group with England, the champion and finalist of EURO 2024, respectively, as well as Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Greece are part of another group in the competition’s top tier.

The first matches in the Nations League will take place from September 24 to October 6.

The quarterfinals of League A are scheduled for March 25–30, 2027, when the promotion/relegation play-offs between Leagues A/B and B/C will also take place. The final tournament will be played between June 9 and 13, 2027.

Nations League group draw, 2026/2027 edition:

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey;

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece;

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic;

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales;

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia;

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland;

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo;

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden;

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino;

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar;

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova;

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta;

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia, Malta/Luxembourg, Andorra;

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)