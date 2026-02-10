French Thales to hire 1,000 in Romania by 2030

French giant Thales is expanding its operations in Romania and aims to accelerate the growth of the local team by the end of the decade, amid global demand for defense solutions and advanced software engineering.

The company currently has over 700 employees in Romania and estimates that it will reach at least 1,800 by 2030, said Răzvan Opriș, Manager of the Naval Department at Thales Romania, in an interview with Economedia.ro.

This year alone, Thales plans to recruit over 9,000 employees globally, of whom 240 in Romania.

Romania is one of the three global software excellence centers of the Thales group, along with France and India.

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)