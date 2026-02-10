HR

French Thales to hire 1,000 in Romania by 2030

10 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French giant Thales is expanding its operations in Romania and aims to accelerate the growth of the local team by the end of the decade, amid global demand for defense solutions and advanced software engineering.

The company currently has over 700 employees in Romania and estimates that it will reach at least 1,800 by 2030, said Răzvan Opriș, Manager of the Naval Department at Thales Romania, in an interview with Economedia.ro.

This year alone, Thales plans to recruit over 9,000 employees globally, of whom 240 in Romania.

Romania is one of the three global software excellence centers of the Thales group, along with France and India.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)

Normal
HR

French Thales to hire 1,000 in Romania by 2030

10 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French giant Thales is expanding its operations in Romania and aims to accelerate the growth of the local team by the end of the decade, amid global demand for defense solutions and advanced software engineering.

The company currently has over 700 employees in Romania and estimates that it will reach at least 1,800 by 2030, said Răzvan Opriș, Manager of the Naval Department at Thales Romania, in an interview with Economedia.ro.

This year alone, Thales plans to recruit over 9,000 employees globally, of whom 240 in Romania.

Romania is one of the three global software excellence centers of the Thales group, along with France and India.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2026
Events
Sting confirmed for UNTOLD 2026 lineup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
10 February 2026
Events
Formula 1 champion Mika Häkkinen to speak at 2026 Festival Of Modern Owners in Bucharest
10 February 2026
Justice
Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on trial for far-right propaganda
10 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 18.3% y/y in Q4 as austerity moderates imports
10 February 2026
Politics
Romania, UK agree to launch joint trade and investment working group during London talks
09 February 2026
Sports
Romania submits bid to host 2028 or 2029 UEFA Europa League final in Bucharest
09 February 2026
Entertainment
Dog trainer awes audience of Romania’s Got Talent
09 February 2026
Justice
The Mail on Sunday: Jeffrey Epstein took Romanian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace