TeraSteel inaugurates new EUR 20 million production facility in Romania

TeraSteel, taken over by the Kingspan group from the Romanian TeraPlast group in 2020, inaugurated on February 28, in southern Romania at Lehliu-Gară, the most modern thermal insulation panel factory in Romania. The project involved an investment of over EUR 20 million, of which EUR 8 million was state aid.

Through this investment, TeraSteel adds over 1.8 million square meters annually to the national production capacity of thermal insulation panels, Profit.ro reported.

The thermal insulation panel factory in Lehliu-Gara serves southern Romania and strategic foreign markets such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, but also Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, through the port of Constanta.

TeraSteel currently produces thermal insulation panels, metal profiles, corrugated sheets, and accessories for industrial construction in three production units – two in Bistrița-Năsăud County and one in Leskovac, Serbia. The Lehliu-Gară factory completes this industrial ecosystem, with a focus on sandwich panels with mineral wool and PIR cores, appreciated for their superior performance in terms of reaction and fire resistance.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraSteel)