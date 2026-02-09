Tension rises as Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision on magistrates’ pensions approaches

The government of Romania informed the Constitutional Court (CCR) about the impact of yet another postponement of a decision on the magistrates’ pensions law expected for February 11, while the High Court (ICCJ) – which referred the bill to CCR – accused prime minister Ilie Bolojan of "an interference incompatible with the principle of separation of powers in the state."

"The prime minister did not put any pressure on the CCR, did not issue warnings, much less did he ask for a specific verdict," government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu told G4media.ro on February 6, in response to the accusations made by ICCJ president Lia Savonea after PM Bolojan sent a letter to the Constitutional Court announcing that the European Commission considers that the milestone in the PNRR regarding the special pensions of magistrates is not met.

CCR has deferred four times so far a ruling on the bill, which would unlock a EUR 230 million grant for Romania under the Resilience Facility. Previously, it rejected the bill on procedure.

The bill cuts the pensions paid to magistrates closer to the value calculated based on their contributions during the active period and lifts the retirement age to the standard retirement age (65 years), under a 15-year gradual calendar. Romania pledged to amend the so-called “special pensions” to keep their macroeconomic impact predictable and sustainable.

Informally, it is expected that the EC would consider the milestone met if the CCR clears the law on February 11 – more than two months after the last deadline expired on November 28.

