Romania’s Temad invests EUR 12 mln in new logistics hub in Brașov County

Romanian construction materials distributor Temad will invest EUR 12 million in a new logistics centre in Ghimbav, Brașov County, founder Florin Madar announced, as cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Temad, headquartered in Brașov, is one of the largest players in Romania’s construction materials distribution market. The company posted a turnover of EUR 52 million in 2025, up 3% y/y, and expects revenues to rise further to EUR 54 million this year, according to company officials.

The investment comes amid a more challenging market environment.

“We are seeing a certain contraction of the market we are in - mainly the market for auxiliary construction and renovation materials - due to the slowdown in housing construction and the industrial segment, and the reduction in consumption by individuals, with smaller budgets for renovations and home repairs,” Madar told ZF.

He also pointed to intensifying competition across segments and rising supplier prices as additional pressures on margins.

The construction materials distribution sector in Romania is largely dominated by locally owned companies. Seven of the top ten players have Romanian founders, while the remaining three are controlled by French, Austrian, and British shareholders.

Temad ranks eighth among the largest construction materials distributors in Romania by turnover, according to ZF’s Biggest Players in the Economy 2025 yearbook, based on public data and company submissions.

iulian@romania-insider.com