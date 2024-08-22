Justice

Andrew and Tristan Tate detained in Romania after house searches in new investigation

22 August 2024

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were invited to hearings at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 21, and were detained for 24 hours by prosecutors’ order, according to News.ro.

The representatives of the two brothers confirmed that DIICOT searched the residence of the Tate brothers as part of raids related to a new investigation. 

Their lawyer stated that the accusations brought against them could not be made public.

“Although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering,” AP reported.

Just before the hearings, DIICOT announced that it carried out four home searches in Ilfov County and the municipality of Bucharest in a case regarding alleged crimes of forming an organized criminal group, trafficking in minors, trafficking in persons, sex with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, along with other associates. They have repeatedly denied the allegations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

1

