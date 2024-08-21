Justice

House searches targeting Tate brothers carried out in Bucharest, Ilfov amid new investigation

21 August 2024

Romanian organized crime (DIICOT) prosecutors and police officers carried out several house searches in Bucharest and the neighboring Ilfov county early Wednesday, August 21, investigating allegations of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering. The raids targeted the home of Andrew and Tristan Tate, according to the media.

Tate’s spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said in response to the raids that “although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering,” AP reported. 

DIICOT said in the statement that hearings are being held at its headquarters. 

“During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as the presumption of innocence,” DIICOT mentioned.

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, along with other associates. However, they have repeatedly denied the allegations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

1

