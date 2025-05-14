Marriott plans major expansion in Romania with five new hotels by 2028

Marriott International announced plans to expand its presence in Romania with five new hotels and more than 550 additional rooms expected by the end of 2028. The expansion will also mark the debut of two Marriott brands in the country, Residence Inn by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton, as the company strengthens its portfolio in key Romanian cities.

The hotel group, which currently operates six properties with over 1,380 rooms in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, aims to grow its footprint across both business and leisure destinations in Romania.

Among the planned openings is the Residence Inn by Marriott in Bucharest’s Cosmopolis area, which will introduce the extended stay concept to Romanian travelers. The Four Points by Sheraton brand is also set to enter the market with a new hotel in Cluj-Napoca.

Also, the company will continue to expand its Courtyard by Marriott brand with new properties expected in Timișoara, Sibiu, and the spa resort town of Călimănești-Căciulata.

Ivan Kiseev, Senior Director, International Hotel Development, CEE & CIS, Marriott International, commented, “Romania’s decentralised economic growth, strong regional hubs, and increasing domestic and international travel positioned the country as one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in Central and Eastern Europe. With its current operations and strong development pipeline, Marriott remains committed to diversifying its brand portfolio across urban and leisure destinations in the market to offer business, leisure and extended stay travellers a wide spectrum of experiences.”

Currently, Romania hosts five Marriott brands: JW Marriott, Sheraton, Autograph Collection, Moxy Hotels, and Courtyard by Marriott.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. It operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties around the world.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)