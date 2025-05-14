European Socialists call on Romania's PSD to support pro-EU presidential candidate Nicușor Dan

The Party of European Socialists (PES) and the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament (S&D) stated on May 12 their firm position against nationalism, populism, and the far right and urged the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) to take a firm position in favour of the pro-EU presidential candidate Nicușor Dan ahead of the May 18 ballot.

"As Romanians head to the polls, they should remember that our Union is facing grave threats from radical right-wing extremism. The time to defend our democratic values is now, and our member party PSD and its supporters have always been among the defenders of democracy and European values," the statement of PES and S&D reads.

Influential members of Romania's PSD have issued contradictory statements on the party's orientation, some of them broadly seen as supporting isolationist candidate George Simion.

In a recent statement, PSD prime-vice president Sorin Grindeanu (also serving as transport minister) argued that George Simion, if elected as president, "would not take Romania out of the European Union." He thus toned down public concerns expressed by civic society and business circles against the scenario of a far-right president such as Simion.

The Romanian Social Democrats do not officially support any of the presidential candidates that made it to the second round of the elections.

The position is broadly seen as leaving the doors open for partaking in any parliamentary majority, depending on the outcome of the May 18 ballot, either as part of a broader pro-EU coalition or with the isolationist parties.

Supposedly, the incumbent PSD leaders would prefer an alliance with George Simion's Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) since this would not necessarily require thorough reforms.

The Social Democrats' leaders, including former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who serves as president of the party, have remained in place despite the modest performance in the parliamentary elections (December 1, 2025) and repeated defeat in the presidential elections.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)