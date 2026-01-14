Transport

Romanian airline Tarom has new interim CEO

14 January 2026

Romania’s national airline Tarom has appointed Bogdan Costaș as interim CEO, with his mandate set to begin on January 15, the company announced in a statement quoted by Agerpres. He will formally take over the position once the mandate of Costin Iordache ends.

Bogdan Costaș has degrees in management, legal sciences, and marketing and brings around 20 years of management experience in key Romanian aviation-related organisations, including ROMATSA, ROMAERO, Aviația Utilitară București, and IAR Ghimbav. 

His professional background is complemented by a private helicopter pilot licence, with qualifications on Robinson R22 and R44 aircraft.

The board of directors said the appointment was made to guarantee the smooth running of operations and to prioritise previously assumed measures.

“The main objective of the management team remains the implementation of the restructuring plan and the business plan aimed at revitalising the company and transforming it into a profitable and modern organisation, sustainable over the medium and long term,” reads the press release. 

The airline also plans to update its business plan in 2026, taking into account competitive market trends and the restructuring programme, which runs until December 30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

