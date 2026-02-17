Administration

EUR 20 mln rehabilitation planned for Târgu Jiu park hosting Brâncuși works

17 February 2026

The central park in Târgu Jiu, which hosts several works by Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, will undergo a major rehabilitation project worth more than EUR 20 million financed through the Regional Operational Programme, Agerpres reported. Works are scheduled for completion next year.

Mayor Marcel Romanescu told the news agency that the order to begin works has already been issued for the northern section of the park, known as the Public Garden, while a similar order for the southern section will follow shortly. 

The broader rehabilitation project is divided into three components: the northern and southern areas of the park and the Alley of Chairs.

“Given that 2026 is a special year - the Year of Constantin Brâncuși - we initiated and finalized the tender procedures for the two lateral sections, but not yet for the Alley of Chairs. Toward the end of this year, we expect to issue the order to begin work on the Alley of Chairs as well, which is a lower-value project and can be completed within a shorter timeframe,” said the mayor.

He expressed hope that by 2027 the city would have a fully restored public garden befitting Brâncuși’s legacy and the artworks he left in Târgu Jiu.

The project includes the redevelopment of green spaces, installation of irrigation systems, tree replanting and removal of hazardous trees, refurbishment of alleys, new public lighting throughout the park, and the modernization of the Alley of Chairs.

The park will be closed during the rehabilitation period, except for the Alley of Chairs this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icononiac/Dreamstime.com)

