Events

Summer Well: More artists join lineup of music festival held close to Bucharest

04 August 2021
Music festival Summer Well, scheduled to take place between August 12 and August 15, announced another series of artists who will perform at the event.

They are Rejjie Snow, Princess Nokia, Gus Gus HVOB live (clubset), Hercules and Love Affair (DJ Set), Moonlight Breakfast, Valeria Stoica, Zimbru, A-C Leonte, Bruja, Andreea Veder (DJ set), Disco Sigaretta, IAN and Show’Nuff.

The festival takes place at the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest.

Those who want to attend the festival need to show proof of being fully vaccinated ten days before attending; a negative Covid-19 test carried out within 72 hours of attendance; a rapid test not older than 24 hours, the organizers announced. Mask-wearing is compulsory at the event.

Passes cost RON 275 plus taxes, and one-day tickets RON 75 plus taxes. They can be purchased from the festival’s website. The program is available here.

Summer Well music festival near Bucharest announces first artists for 2021 edition

simona@romania-insider.com

