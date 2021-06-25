Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Events

Summer Well music festival near Bucharest announces first artists for 2021 edition

25 June 2021
Summer Well, one of the most popular music festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition this summer. The event will be held on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest.

Scheduled for August 12-15, Summer Well: The Limited Edition has confirmed the first international artists for this year’s edition, namely Woodkid, Balthazar, Modeselektor (live), L’Imperatrice, Lola Marsh, and Fatoumata Diawara. Moreover, local artists such as Golan, The Kryptonite Sparks, Dimitri’s Bats, and Hip Hop La Feminin have also joined the lineup. Other names are yet to be announced.

The Night Picnic will be held on August 15, when the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will take the stage.

According to current regulations, music fans need to be vaccinated to access the festival, the organizers announced.

Full passes (RON 275 + booking fees) and one-day tickets (RON 75 + booking fees) can be purchased online at summerwell.ro and easytickets.ro.

According to the organizers, the tickets or passes purchased for the 2020 edition remain valid for this year’s edition. Those who can’t attend the festival this year have to option to convert their Summer Well 2021 tickets into Summer Well 2022 tickets.

(Photo source: the organizers)

