Summer Well music festival near Bucharest announces first artists for 2021 edition

Summer Well, one of the most popular music festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition this summer. The event will be held on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest.

Scheduled for August 12-15, Summer Well: The Limited Edition has confirmed the first international artists for this year’s edition, namely Woodkid, Balthazar, Modeselektor (live), L’Imperatrice, Lola Marsh, and Fatoumata Diawara. Moreover, local artists such as Golan, The Kryptonite Sparks, Dimitri’s Bats, and Hip Hop La Feminin have also joined the lineup. Other names are yet to be announced.

The Night Picnic will be held on August 15, when the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will take the stage.

According to current regulations, music fans need to be vaccinated to access the festival, the organizers announced.

Full passes (RON 275 + booking fees) and one-day tickets (RON 75 + booking fees) can be purchased online at summerwell.ro and easytickets.ro.

According to the organizers, the tickets or passes purchased for the 2020 edition remain valid for this year’s edition. Those who can’t attend the festival this year have to option to convert their Summer Well 2021 tickets into Summer Well 2022 tickets.

(Photo source: the organizers)