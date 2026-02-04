Study: More Romanians use AI in daily life, but growing adoption comes with rising caution

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral part of everyday life for Romanians, with usage rising sharply from 47% in 2025 to 68% in 2026, according to the latest study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The report tracks changes in AI adoption compared to a similar study carried out last year and points to both growing reliance on AI tools and increasing awareness of their risks.

According to the study, while 19% of urban Romanians now consider AI to be very useful, this share climbs to 30% among those aged 18 to 34. At the same time, the proportion of respondents who view AI as useful but risky increased from 49% in 2025 to 53% in 2026.

AI is most commonly used for searching general information, cited by 83% of users, followed by support at work at 44%, and education and learning activities at 39%. Compared to last year, the fastest-growing uses are AI support in the workplace, which rose from 31% to 44%, and personal planning and organisation, which increased from 19% to 30%.

Despite the broader integration of AI into daily routines, trust in the information generated by these tools has declined, with high and very high confidence dropping from 65% in 2025 to 55% in 2026, the same source said.

Among AI platforms, ChatGPT remains the most widely used, with 83% of users reporting they rely on it, followed by Gemini at 35% and Microsoft Copilot at 15%.

Demographic data shows that ChatGPT is particularly popular among users aged 25 to 34, where usage reaches 92%, and among those earning over RON 8,000 per month at 89%. Gemini, by contrast, is more commonly used by respondents aged 35 to 44 and by those who prefer not to disclose their income.

In terms of interaction, written messages dominate how Romanians engage with AI. Some 77% of users prefer text-based interactions, an increase of 11 percentage points compared to last year. Another 17% combine text and voice, while 7% interact mainly through voice commands.

“AI is rapidly integrating into daily routines and influencing concrete decisions, including purchasing choices, while users are becoming more attentive and selective about the trust they place in generated information. This combination of accelerated adoption and growing caution shows that AI is increasingly perceived as a useful and necessary tool, used in a more personalised way, alongside rising awareness of responsible use,” said Marius Luican, General Manager of Reveal Marketing Research.

The study was conducted online between January 14 and 20, 2026, on a nationally representative urban sample of 1,000 internet users aged 18 and over. The margin of error is ±3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

