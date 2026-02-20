Start at CES ESG Institute: The first 100% private training program in sustainability

News from Companies

BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest) announces the launch of CES ESG Institute, the first 100% private sustainability training program in Romania. The program offers a practical framework, structured in 8 modules, for the development of ESG skills, with immediate practical applicability in business activities.

The new initiative responds to the accelerated need for practical skills generated by economic transformations and non-financial reporting requirements at European level. The program offers a practical approach - applied courses based on local case studies, real projects from the experiences of companies active in Romania, and tools used in ESG investment and reporting processes.



The CES ESG Institute program is supported by a team of lecturers with extensive expertise in sustainability, corporate governance, and green investments:

Petronela Despoiu , Corporate Credit Risk Coordinator, Banca Transilvania

, Corporate Credit Risk Coordinator, Banca Transilvania Daniela Beles , Sustainability Performance Manager, Holcim

, Sustainability Performance Manager, Holcim Alexandru Chirita , CEO, Electrica

, CEO, Electrica Mihai Toader-Pasti , Expert ESG, Fondator Towards0 & ÎntreVecini

, Expert ESG, Fondator Towards0 & ÎntreVecini Oana Vilceanu , Head of Sustainability Strategy & Impact, Stratos

, Head of Sustainability Strategy & Impact, Stratos Maria Magdalena Caramilea , Sustainability Director, Autonom

, Sustainability Director, Autonom Ana-Maria Iordache , Partner D&B David and Baias / PwC Tax, Legal & People Office

, Partner D&B David and Baias / PwC Tax, Legal & People Office Ana Bobirca , Chair, Governance and Sustainability Committee, Hidroelectrica

, Chair, Governance and Sustainability Committee, Hidroelectrica R a zvan Alexandru Rusu , CESGA, Vice President, The Association of Financial and Banking Analysts in Romania

, CESGA, Vice President, The Association of Financial and Banking Analysts in Romania Adriana Du t escu , PhD, Professor, ASE, Board Member and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Sustainability Committee in the Banking Sector

, PhD, Professor, ASE, Board Member and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Sustainability Committee in the Banking Sector Guest lecture : Raluca Stefan, Corporate Affairs Manager, BAT Romania

: Raluca Stefan, Corporate Affairs Manager, BAT Romania Keynote lecture: Andrei Corlan, General Commissioner, National Environment Guard

The first edition of the program brings together students from sectors such as energy, financial services, manufacturing, and consulting. Within the CES ESG Institute, supported by Electrica, the 8 modules cover topics essential for understanding and implementing ESG principles, including legal and regulatory aspects, financing mechanisms, sustainability reporting, corporate governance, responsible business and marketing strategies, as well as practical tools used by companies in sustainable transformation processes.



The launch of the CES ESG Institute comes amid an acceleration of the sustainability agenda at European and national level. According to a study by the European Investment Bank, 90% of Romanian companies have implemented measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including through the adoption of less polluting technologies and energy savings. These measures include waste reduction, recycling, energy saving, and cleaner technologies.



The same report shows that over 70% of companies in Romania are investing, and the total level of corporate investment is 27% higher than in the pre-pandemic period - a clear indication that the business environment is accelerating investment projects, including those related to sustainability and climate adaptation.



This is a press release.