Politics

Staff restructuring sparks protest, booing from Romanian Senate employees

22 January 2025

Several employees of the Romanian Senate began protesting and booing while the president of the upper Chamber was announcing that staff restructuring would be implemented to reduce public spending.

Ilie Bolojan, president of the National Liberal Party and head of the Senate, announced a reduction in the organizational chart from 796 positions to 618 positions.

“Given the current budgetary constraints, it is necessary to create a new organizational chart with fewer structures and, implicitly, fewer leadership and executive positions,” stated the memorandum signed by the president of the Senate, according to ProTV.

Bolojan was booed by Parliament employees, who threatened to take him to court. In response, the Senate president told the protesters that only those who were hired without a competition, “people on an indefinite basis,” would be laid off. Professionals, he said, would be kept on.

“They must prove this through competition and professionalism. I respect everyone, but this kind of attitude doesn’t work with me!” declared Bolojan.

Senate trade unionists expressed strong disagreement with the measures for the reorganization of the institution, claiming that the reduction of 200 positions would be carried out “hastily” and without consulting employee representatives. They assert that this reorganization is “extremely concerning and non-beneficial both for the functioning of the institution and for the employees and their families.”

“In Romania, the rule of law prevails. It is necessary to respect the laws regarding social dialogue. Consulting unions in such situations is imperative,” the trade unionists added.

Ilie Bolojan’s plan would also have the Senate expenses reduced by cutting the vehicle fleet and fuel quotas by 20%. Moreover, he announced the introduction of an electronic access system for employees, as currently there is no control over workplace attendance.

He also announced the reconfiguration of the Senate’s work schedule.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

