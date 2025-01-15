Society

Police workers in Romania protest impact of fiscal corrective package on their incomes

15 January 2025

Hundreds of police officers from several counties in Romania protested on January 14 against the reduction of their incomes as an effect of the fiscal corrective package endorsed by the government at the end of 2024. 

Under the corrective package, some bonuses have been reduced or eliminated, while overtime will be compensated with days off rather than paid.

Some have picketed the headquarters of the regional public administration, and others have started marching on the streets of the cities where they are located, Digi24 reported. 

Another protest began at noon in Bucharest at the Ministry of Finance.

According to representatives of the Sidepol Police Union, "Without a firm and immediate commitment by the government to pay the hours worked by the Police employees, the latter will continue with increasingly extensive protest measures, contrary to the intimidating warnings voiced by the leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the Police Inspectorate."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

