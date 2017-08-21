Romanian anti-drug intelligence major detained for drug trafficking

Romanian prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) detained on Friday a major from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) for high-risk drug trafficking, including cocaine.

The major is the head of the anti-drug office in Arad. Another person, a known drug dealer, was detained in the same case, for having allegedly sold the drugs.

The SRI major bought and then re-sold cannabis and cocaine worth EUR 447, respectively EUR 600 between August 11-16, according to DIICOT prosecutors. The major was caught red-handed at his home in Arad, his hometown.

DIICOT prosecutors carried out four searches in Arad on Friday, one of them at the headquarters of a public institution.

[email protected]