Spotify launches in Romania this year

Spotify, an online video streaming service that is currently available in 60 countries, will also launch in Romania by the end of this year, according to local blogger Cristi Manafu.

The service will be available in Romania starting November 28. Httpool advertising agency will sell the advertising for Spotify.

The service has two versions: a free one, which also serves commercials, and a premium one.

Spotify was launched nine years ago in Sweden and currently has 140 million users in over 60 countries.

[email protected]