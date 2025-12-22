Romanian sports equipment retailer Sport Guru acquires Bikexpert

Sport Guru, a sports equipment retailer, has closed the negotiations to acquire 100% of bike retailer Bikexpert, Economedia.ro reported. Bikexpert has a network of three stores in Bucharest.

The transaction will go through after all approvals are received from the regulatory authorities.

“Cycling is one of Sport Guru’s strategic categories, and Bikexpert is a landmark in expertise and authenticity in the area. Integrating Bikexpert in the Sport Guru group will allow us to accelerate the development of this category and offer clients a complete experience, built on real know-how and strong brands,” Mircea Rașovan, CEO and founder of Sport Guru, said.

Bikexpert founder Mircea Florescu will remain actively involved in Sport Guru as a shareholder and will take over the coordination of the cycling category.

Once the transaction is finalized, Sport Guru will operate ten stores in the country. It expects a consolidated turnover of RON 113 million (approximately EUR 22.8 million) for 2025 and a 20% increase in 2026, it said.

At the same time, Sport Guru is looking at other potential acquisitions and said it was having “open talks” to take over other players active in the sports equipment retail sector.

(Photo source: Facebook/SportGuru.ro)