Sphera Franchise Group launches its 2023 Sustainability Report: 80% local purchases and 100% energy-efficient lighting in restaurants

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, marks significant progress in sustainability in 2023 - all the Group’s restaurants had 100% energy-efficient lighting, purchases were predominantly made from local suppliers in Romania (80%), and GHG (Greenhouse Gases) emissions from Domain 1 decreased by 10% compared to 2022. These are just some of the achievements detailed in the Group’s fifth sustainability report, which covers the period 1 January to 31 December 2023.

The report presents four key directions through which the company aims to contribute to a more sustainable future. In the Business field, Sphera directed 80% of the purchase budget of the brands in Romania to domestic suppliers, thus contributing to the local economy. Within the Environment pillar, the Group recorded reductions in Greenhouse Gas emissions for both Domain 1 (10%) and Domain 2 (5%) compared to the year 2022. Regarding Products, all suppliers of chicken have been audited for animal welfare standards, ensuring quality and ethics in the supply chain. Last, but not least, the People and Community pillar highlights Sphera’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, with nearly 65% of management positions held by women and over 30 different nationalities among employees.

"The year 2023 proved that, at Sphera, operational excellence and corporate responsibility are mutually reinforcing. We have taken important steps towards redefining the standards in our industry, with achievements that are not mere numbers in a report, but are the pillars of our sustainable future. We see today’s ESG challenges as opportunities for innovation and leadership in the industry, and, through this approach, we transform every action into a source of sustainable value for all our stakeholders, consolidating our position as pioneers of the HoReCa industry”, states Călin Ionescu, CEO, Sphera Franchise Group.

Energy performance and environmental protection

The Group’s objective to implement energy-efficient lighting (LED) was achieved in 2023, with all restaurants currently equipped with this system;

Electricity consumption at the Group level was 3.63% lower in 2023 compared to 2022;

Suppliers and food safety

We collaborate in the medium and long term with class A & B (QSA) and risk 1 (FSA – Food Safety Audit) suppliers who hold GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) certifications;

All chicken suppliers have been assessed to ensure compliance with animal welfare requirements set by the Farm Animal Welfare Council (FAWC). Thus, providers must adhere to practices that promote the health and comfort of animals, ensuring adequate nutrition, a safe environment and appropriate medical care;

Employees, diversity and inclusion

Sphera offers an example of inclusion and equity in the food service industry, with over 30 nationalities different from the Romanian one, a diversity of ages, between 16 and 73 years old, and women occuping almost 65% of management positions;

In 2023, the internal promotion rate for restaurant management roles was 80%;

Overall, more than 260,000 hours of training were carried out for the Group’s employees;

Involvement in the community

Approximately 5 tons of food were donated within the Harvest program, thus contributing to reducing food waste and supporting vulnerable people;

Donations of over 1 million lei made through Tomorrow’s Menu, Sphera’s CSR platform for disadvantaged communities;

More than 130 internships were carried out within Sphera, facilitating young people’s access to the labour market and the initiation of a career through partnerships with high schools and universities.

More information can be accessed in the Sphera Sustainability Report 2023.

About Sphera Franchise Group S.A.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, owning the companies that operate in a franchise system the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania and KFC in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, and in certain areas in Italy. The group owns over 170 restaurants in the three markets and employs aprox 5,000 people. Sphera Franchise Group has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2017, under the symbol SFG, being the only HoReCa company included in the main BET index, as well as in the FTSE Global Microcap, MSCI Frontier and Romania Markets Small Cap.

