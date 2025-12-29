The European Commission has approved the funding application submitted by the city of Ploiești, southern Romania, for a new electric tram fleet. Specifically, the grant worth EUR 9 million will finance the project "Sustainable Mobility in Ploiești, Romania: Electric Tram Fleet Renewal."

Thanks to the grant, Ploiești will acquire 20 new trams, 18 meters in length, and will modernize the tram depot’s roof and the beams on its running tracks.

The amount represents the maximum awarded under the Just Transition Mechanism, managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

The new trams will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and will be used on routes 101 and 102, the longest in the city. The service life of these trams is estimated at least 30 years, the trams requiring no major repairs in the first 8 years, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The trams will have a fully low floor, allowing easy access for passengers, including people with disabilities. Such a tram has a capacity of at least 100 people, of whom 30 are seated, and a maximum speed of 70 km/h, limited to 50 km/h.

The estimated duration of the contract with the supplier of the new trams will be 21 months, and the minimum required warranty is 5 years or 350,000 km.

The new trams will replace the 40-year-old ones currently running in the city.

(Photo source: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com)