Classical music meets literature at this year’s SoNoRo Festival in Bucharest, Cluj

The public is invited to discover the connections between music and literature at SoNoRo, which runs this year an edition on the theme of Ex libris.

The ex libris appeared in the last quarter of the 15th century, inspired by the medieval practice of including portraits or other symbols indicating ownership in prayer books. An ex libris is meant to transcend time once its owner leaves this world and the books outlive him.

“The best books are those yet to be read, and the best concerts are yet to be performed, heard, and experienced. This year, we present SoNoRo Ex libris, but not to indicate ownership, as was originally the case when the beautiful art of ex libris came to life many centuries ago. On the contrary, we want to emphasize that music – inspired by great works of literature or our own imagination – belongs to everyone with an open heart and mind to listen,” Diana Ketler, the festival’s artistic director, explained.

The festival takes place in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca between November 1 and November 17.

In Bucharest, the concerts are held at the Romanian Athenaeum, the Radio Hall, the Auditorium, the National Art Museum of Romania, Recul Independent Theatre, the National Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Club Expirat. Two new places in the program in Bucharest are the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest and the Great Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute.

In Cluj-Napoca, the concerts take place at the Evangelical-Lutheran Church, Babeș-Bolyai University - Auditorium Maximum, Casa Boema, and Casa NUMAÀ, among other venues.

More on the program here.

(Photo: SoNoRo Facebook Page)

