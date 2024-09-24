Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts

Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic (FGE) has added a series of jazz concerts to its program, a first in the history of the institution.

As such, once a month, on a Monday, it will hold a jazz evening. The first event, scheduled for October 14, is a concert by Amphitrio Jazz Trio, as part of the What Freedom Sounds Like international tour. The concert will bring together Andrei Petrache - piano, composition; Alexandru (Mike) Marian – bass; Philip Goron – percussion, and guests: Blue Noise – vocals, Sebastian Burneci – trumpet, Cătălin Milea – saxophone, Nicu, Patoi – electric guitar, Mihail Grigore – cello and vocals, and Răzvan Florescu – vibraphone.

Another novelty is the Baroque Salon, where the first event in the series will take place on October 6. It will see Raluca Enea perform on the harpsichord a program entitled Rameau, le musicien de rois. Raluca Enea is an artist in the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir.

The program of FGE's upcoming season also includes a series a recitals where the public can see the members of the choir and the orchestra perform as soloists. The series is titled The Musicians of the Philharmonic Introduce Themselves.

The FGE has announced a 2024-2025 season featuring top international artists. The season is dedicated to composer George Enescu.

Tickets for the concerts in the upcoming season go on sale on September 25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ove.ro or at the Romanian Athenaeum ticket office. Tickets for concerts scheduled until December 31 will be sold this year, while those for the concerts scheduled between January and June 2025 will be available online starting from December 30, and at the ticket office beginning January 2.

(Photo: Cristina Mihailescu/ Dreamstime)

