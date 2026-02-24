Events

SoNoRo Conac: Chamber music tour returns to heritage buildings across Romania

24 February 2026

This year’s edition of SoNoRo Conac, an event that spotlights heritage buildings across the country through chamber music concerts, begins this week with performances in Ploiești and Sinaia.

The concert in Ploiești will take place on February 25 at the Ion Ionescu-Quintus County Art Museum, a historical monument that was originally the private residence of 19th-century politician and banker Ghiță Ionescu. The concert in Sinaia is scheduled for February 26 at the Sinaia Casino (pictured), a landmark of the city built in the early 20th century.

The performing musicians are violinist Kirill Troussov, violist Răzvan Popovici, founder of SoNoRo, and pianist Cristian Budu.

Launched in 2013, SoNoRo Conac has aimed from the very beginning to associate music with architectural landmarks across the country, highlighting the need to support heritage preservation and reintroduce such venues to the cultural circuit. The initiative was conceived as a way of returning chamber music to its original, intimate setting. 

Access to the concerts is free, subject to prior reservation.

(Photo: Trifuion | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

