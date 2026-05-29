Defense

Eleven soldiers injured after road accident involving armored personnel carriers in Romania

29 May 2026

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Eleven soldiers required medical care after three Piranha 5 armored personnel carriers part of a military convoy from the 813th Infantry Battalion collided on Thursday, May 28, in Sălaj County, on DN 1C.

According to representatives of the military unit, the cause of the accident was the failure to maintain the regulatory distance between vehicles. The military vehicles were slightly damaged.

“As a result of the incident, 11 soldiers were injured, of whom 10 are in the process of being evacuated to the Zalău County Emergency Hospital. Police, ambulance, and firefighter crews intervened at the scene,” the press statement also mentioned, cited by News.ro.

The drivers of the military vehicles involved in the accident were tested with the breathalyzer, and the results were negative. Traffic in the area was temporarily restricted to carry out the intervention and investigations.

Military convoys have become a regular sight on Romanian roads since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, due to the many NATO exercises and equipment transfers. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Eleven soldiers injured after road accident involving armored personnel carriers in Romania

29 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eleven soldiers required medical care after three Piranha 5 armored personnel carriers part of a military convoy from the 813th Infantry Battalion collided on Thursday, May 28, in Sălaj County, on DN 1C.

According to representatives of the military unit, the cause of the accident was the failure to maintain the regulatory distance between vehicles. The military vehicles were slightly damaged.

“As a result of the incident, 11 soldiers were injured, of whom 10 are in the process of being evacuated to the Zalău County Emergency Hospital. Police, ambulance, and firefighter crews intervened at the scene,” the press statement also mentioned, cited by News.ro.

The drivers of the military vehicles involved in the accident were tested with the breathalyzer, and the results were negative. Traffic in the area was temporarily restricted to carry out the intervention and investigations.

Military convoys have become a regular sight on Romanian roads since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, due to the many NATO exercises and equipment transfers. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

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