Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:15
Business

SocGen's European service center in Bucharest turns global

19 January 2021
Societe Generale European Business Services (EBS) will change its name to Societe Generale Global Solution Centre to highlight the broader coverage of the group's service center.

The company's global presence will bring numerous opportunities to develop and optimize the quality of its services and provide employees with the opportunity to meet new, international challenges.

Different cultures will come together in the same team, looking towards new horizons and transforming the existing cultural diversity at the company level into a competitive advantage that will be noticed by the company's partners and teams on five continents, the company said.

Societe Generale European Business Services (currently Societe Generale Global Solution Center) was founded in Romania in 2011 as a service center for Societe Generale Group.

The company offers high-quality professional services in various fields of activity for the group's entities worldwide: finance and accounting, human resources, IT, Know Your Customer, compliance, and Business Advisory Unit.

"We have demonstrated over the years that together, as a team, we can be a reliable partner and that we can build a better, sustainable future with the help of innovative IT and financial solutions that we offer. The results obtained were possible thanks to the help, involvement, and thorough training of our colleagues. From now on, they will have the opportunity to develop personally and professionally to a much greater extent than before," said Matthieu Pasquier, CEO of Societe Generale GSC in Romania, quoted by Adevarul.

